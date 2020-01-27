CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

