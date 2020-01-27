CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,753 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

