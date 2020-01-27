CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.97. 6,398,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,653. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

