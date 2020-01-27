Cwm LLC Buys 17,960 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.67. 316,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,282. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

