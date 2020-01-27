Cwm LLC Buys 27,820 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $106,608,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth about $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NKE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.30. 4,567,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

