Cwm LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,968 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 141,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

