Cwm LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$51.05 during trading on Monday. 844,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.