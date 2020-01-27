Cwm LLC Has $20.23 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 287,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.