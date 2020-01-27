Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.98. 4,894,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.65. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

