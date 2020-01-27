Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,721,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.85. 650,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

