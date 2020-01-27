Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,190,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,670,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

