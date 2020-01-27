Cwm LLC Purchases 65,235 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 558,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 520,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,388. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

