Cwm LLC Purchases 69,306 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $18,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 517,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

