Cwm LLC Sells 103,898 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,898 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 8.61% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

FCVT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.00. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.