Cwm LLC Sells 21,408 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $2,835,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. 1,746,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

