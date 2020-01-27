Cwm LLC Sells 38,247 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,247 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of Kellogg worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

