CyberMiles Trading Up 3.2% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $2.98 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00663940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000951 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007086 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Bithumb, Bibox, IDCM, CoinBene, Zebpay, IDEX, DragonEX, Tokenomy, LBank, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

