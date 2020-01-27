Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 328,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,465. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

