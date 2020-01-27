D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp cut its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 243,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,725,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,531. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

