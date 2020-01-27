DA Davidson Comments on BankUnited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.02 on Monday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

