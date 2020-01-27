DA Davidson Comments on Teradyne, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.58.

NYSE:TER opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

