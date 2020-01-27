Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $160.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

