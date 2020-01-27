Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $161.20. 2,346,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,177. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.