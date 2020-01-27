Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAC. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $6.99 on Monday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

