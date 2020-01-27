DAPS Coin Price Down 2% Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $16,416.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.32 or 0.05554382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00128037 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00033584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, STEX, Bitbox, Bitmart and SWFT. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

