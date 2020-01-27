Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 40.9% in January

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

DAR stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

