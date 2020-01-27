Dash (DASH) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.44 or 0.01282457 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptomate, YoBit and Instant Bitex. Dash has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000722 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,290,273 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bitbns, C2CX, OKEx, Tux Exchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Coinroom, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tidex, LBank, Binance, Gate.io, B2BX, Liqui, Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Exmo, Huobi, Bitinka, Kucoin, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, COSS, ZB.COM, Upbit, LocalTrade, Coinbe, Graviex, Indodax, Bibox, Bithumb, C-Patex, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, WEX, CoinEx, ACX, CryptoBridge, xBTCe, Cryptomate, HBUS, Coinsuper, Kuna, Liquid, C-CEX, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Bisq, Coindeal, Mercatox, Trade By Trade, Exrates, Coinhub, WazirX, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, ABCC, LiteBit.eu and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

