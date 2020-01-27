DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $3.10 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $159,203.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,349,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

