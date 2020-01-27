Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $36.72 million and $10.16 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, LATOKEN and BigONE. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Mercatox, Liqui, UEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, BigONE, Bibox, Upbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Binance, DragonEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

