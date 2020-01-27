Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Delta Air Lines worth $118,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 826,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

