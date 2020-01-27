Delta Apparel (DLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million.

Shares of DLA opened at $27.44 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

