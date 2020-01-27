Dent (DENT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Dent has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $199,442.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, Coinrail, LATOKEN, FCoin, BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, Liquid and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

