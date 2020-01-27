Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,090,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 714,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.50. 33,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $280.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

