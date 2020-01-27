Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 12,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.01. 3,997,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,425. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

