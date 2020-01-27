Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 12,810 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Comerica worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

