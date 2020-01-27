Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,565 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.67. 21,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.86. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $224.50.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

