Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,682 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

