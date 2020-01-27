Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,335 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,397 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,719 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,420,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

