Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 97,675 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.49% of MGM Growth Properties worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,246. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.