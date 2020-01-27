Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 92,550 Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.01% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000.

PINE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,281. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

