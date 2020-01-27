Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 159,988.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 296,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 295,978 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $84.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

