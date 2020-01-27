Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $141.25. 28,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

