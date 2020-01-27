Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $30.41 on Monday, hitting $1,436.30. 956,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,264.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

