Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,161 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Welltower stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

