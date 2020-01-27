Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,468 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 90,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.