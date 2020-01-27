Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cna Financial worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cna Financial during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cna Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.45. 3,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,877. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

