Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.67 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of RPM International worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 156.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 74,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

RPM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. 12,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.