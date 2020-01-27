Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,143,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,825. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.11 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.

