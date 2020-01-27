Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,065 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 294,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

