Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.17 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

